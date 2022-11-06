Kuemper surrendered three goals on 26 shots in a 3-2 loss to Arizona on Saturday.

Kuemper had a shutout going into the third period, but he stopped just seven of 10 shots during the final frame. He dropped to 4-5-1 with a 2.42 GAA and .919 save percentage in 10 contests. The Capitals have been leaning heavily on him over backup Charlie Lindgren and that's likely to continue as long as Kuemper stays healthy.