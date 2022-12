Kuemper (upper body) is currently day-to-day after suffering an injury Saturday against Calgary, Tarik El-Bashir of The Athletic reports.

The team is expected to recall a goalie for Monday's tilt with the Oilers as Kuemper's status is unclear. If he misses any time, expect Charlie Lindgren to handle most of the goaltending duties. Kuemper is 8-9-2 with a 2.56 GAA and a .916 save percentage through 20 contests.