Kuemper stopped 29 of 33 shots in the Capitals' 5-1 loss to the Lightning on Thursday.

Kuemper was beaten twice in the first period and twice in the third period to ultimately drop a 5-1 contest. This game gives Kuemper a loss or overtime loss in five of his last six games as he has only picked up a win in two of his last nine starts. On the season, Kuemper has a 21-24-6 record with a 2.75 GAA and a .912 save percentage.