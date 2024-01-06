Kuemper stopped 28 of 33 shots in Friday's 6-2 loss to the Hurricanes.

Carolina also potted an empty-net goal. Kuemper got spotted a 2-0 lead, but he was besieged after the first intermission as Washington got out-shot 24-11 over the final two frames, and two of the pucks that beat him in the third period came on power plays. The veteran has coughed up five goals in three of his last four starts, and since the beginning of December he's stumbled to a 4-5-0 record in nine outings with a 3.54 GAA and .890 save percentage. Charlie Lindgren (upper body) may not be sidelined too much longer, and Kuemper could have trouble even sticking in a timeshare once his goaltending partner returns from IR.