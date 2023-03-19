Kuemper (upper body) is considered day-to-day and won't be in the lineup Sunday against Minnesota.

Kuemper left Saturday's practice early and will miss at least one game as a result. The Capitals recalled netminder Zach Fucale to serve as Charlie Lindgren's backup. Kuemper has a 20-22-5 record this season with a 2.77 GAA and a .911 save percentage in 48 appearances.