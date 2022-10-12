Kuemper will man the cage in Wednesday's home opener against the Bruins, Samantha Pell of The Washington Post reports.

Kuemper will get the front end of a back-to-back set that will see the Capitals tangle with the Bruins on Wednesday before facing off in Toronto on Thursday. The 32-year-old looked solid in limited preseason action with a 1.97 GAA and .938 save percentage in three games. The Stanley Cup winner should garner a heavy workload in the 2022-23 campaign after inking a five-year, $26.25 million deal with Washington, so roll him out with confidence.