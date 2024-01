Kuemper will patrol the blue paint on the road versus Minnesota on Tuesday, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports.

Kuemper will take the first game of the Caps' back-to-back, which likely means Charlie Lindgren starts versus Colorado on Wednesday. For his part, the veteran Kuemper has played in just one of the last five games, seemingly falling behind Lindgren in the pecking order. Still, Kuemper stopped all 24 shots in that lone outing for his first shutout of the campaign.