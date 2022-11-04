Kuemper stopped 23 of 25 shots in a 3-1 loss to Detroit on Thursday. He allowed two goals.

Lucas Raymond got the Wings on the board with a power-play marker at 14:58 of the second off a feed from Dominik Kubalik. Andrew Copp broke a 1-1 tie with just under four minutes left in the game with a tap-in off a pass from Adam Erne. Kuemper did his part on Thursday, but his team continued to struggle offensively with players missing due to injury.