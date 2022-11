Kuemper made 32 saves in Friday's 3-0 win over the Flames.

The veteran netminder came up with some big stops while the outcome was still in doubt, and the Caps' skaters picked up a goal in each period to eventually pull away. The shutout was Kuemper's second of the season, but his 7-9-1 record isn't reflective of his solid 2.60 GAA and .914 save percentage.