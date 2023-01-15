Kuemper stopped 22 shots in Saturday's 3-1 loss to Philadelphia.

Aside from Alex Ovechkin, who potted his 30th goal of the season in the first period, the Capitals offense couldn't make anything happen against Carter Hart, while Kuemper had basically no chance on any of Philly's three tallies. The 32-year-old netminder has lost two straight starts in regulation after a 7-0-3 run that dated back to late November, but on the season he still sports a strong 2.54 GAA and .918 save percentage.