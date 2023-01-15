Kuemper stopped 22 shots in Saturday's 3-1 loss to Philadelphia.
Aside from Alex Ovechkin, who potted his 30th goal of the season in the first period, the Capitals offense couldn't make anything happen against Carter Hart, while Kuemper had basically no chance on any of Philly's three tallies. The 32-year-old netminder has lost two straight starts in regulation after a 7-0-3 run that dated back to late November, but on the season he still sports a strong 2.54 GAA and .918 save percentage.
More News
-
Capitals' Darcy Kuemper: Guarding crease Saturday•
-
Capitals' Darcy Kuemper: First regulation loss since Nov. 19•
-
Capitals' Darcy Kuemper: Slated to start against Flyers•
-
Capitals' Darcy Kuemper: Blanks Columbus•
-
Capitals' Darcy Kuemper: First off Sunday•
-
Capitals' Darcy Kuemper: Stops 25 in win•