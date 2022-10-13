Kuemper yielded four goals on 29 shots Wednesday as the Capitals opened the regular season with a 5-2 loss to the Bruins.

Kuemper, a 2022 Stanley Cup champion, appeared in his 300th NHL game on Wednesday. It was not one he likely will recall fondly. Twenty-six minutes into the match, the Capitals trailed 3-0. Kuemper failed to control rebounds on two key goals against the Bruins. Last season with the Avalanche, Kuemper placed fourth in the NHL in wins (37) and shutouts (5) and fifth in save percentage (.921).