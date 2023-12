Kuemper stopped 28 of 29 shots in Sunday's 2-1 victory over Carolina in a shootout.

A Sebastian Aho goal in the second period was the lone mark against Kuemper on Sunday, as the 33-year-old netminder blanked Carolina in the shootout to clinch a 2-1 win. Kuemper's won his last two starts, stopping 60 of 63 shots in that span, after struggling to an .877 save percentage over his previous five outings. He's now 7-6-2 on the season with an .897 save percentage and 2.97 GAA.