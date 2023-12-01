Kuemper stopped 28 of 32 shots in Thursday's 5-4 win over the Ducks.

Kuemper wasn't at his best, allowing two goals early in the first period and another pair over the last 10 minutes of the game. The Capitals were just a bit better, led by Tom Wilson's first career hat trick. Kuemper got into just five games in November, going 2-2-1 with 16 goals allowed on 128 shots. For the season, the 33-year-old is at 5-4-2 with a 3.04 GAA and an .892 save percentage over 11 games. With Kuemper returning just okay results so far and Charlie Lindgren playing well, the Capitals' crease is starting to look more like a timeshare.