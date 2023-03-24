Kuemper stopped 27 of 28 shots, helping the Capitals to a 6-1 win over the Blackhawks on Thursday.
Kuemper was perfect heading into the third period before Nikita Zaitsev scored his first of the season to snap Kuemper's shutout bid. This game snaps a two-game losing skid for Kuemper and marks the second time in four games that he has allowed just one goal. Saturday against Pittsburgh would be the next chance for the Canadian goaltender to tend the goal.
More News
-
Capitals' Darcy Kuemper: Starting Thursday•
-
Capitals' Darcy Kuemper: Status unchanged•
-
Capitals' Darcy Kuemper: Day-to-day with upper-body injury•
-
Capitals' Darcy Kuemper: Leaves practice with injury•
-
Capitals' Darcy Kuemper: Surrenders four goals to St. Louis•
-
Capitals' Darcy Kuemper: Tending twine Friday•