Kuemper stopped 27 of 28 shots, helping the Capitals to a 6-1 win over the Blackhawks on Thursday.

Kuemper was perfect heading into the third period before Nikita Zaitsev scored his first of the season to snap Kuemper's shutout bid. This game snaps a two-game losing skid for Kuemper and marks the second time in four games that he has allowed just one goal. Saturday against Pittsburgh would be the next chance for the Canadian goaltender to tend the goal.