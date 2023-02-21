Kuemper was the first goalie to leave the ice Tuesday, Sammi Silber of Washington Hockey Now reports, indicating he'll be in goal against Detroit at home.

Kuemper has dropped three straight games in which he posted a 3.75 GAA and .889 save percentage after giving up a combined 11 goals on 99 shots. Despite his slump, the Caps seem poised to let the veteran netminder work through his problems, though they have dropped out of a playoff spot in the Eastern Conference behind the Islanders and Panthers.