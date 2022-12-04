Kuemper is expected to guard the road net against Calgary on Saturday.
Kuemper surrendered three goals on 25 shots in a 3-2 overtime loss to Seattle on Thursday. That defeat brought his three-game winning streak to an end. The 32-year-old has an 8-9-2 record, 2.53 GAA and .915 save percentage in 19 contests this season. Calgary is tied for 22nd place offensively with 2.91 goals per game.
