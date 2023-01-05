Kuemper was the first goaltender off the ice at practice, indicating he will be in the visiting crease against Columbus on Thursday, Samantha Pell of The Washington Post reports.

Kuemper has a 10-9-4 record, with a 2.58 GAA and a .916 save percentage this season. He has lost his last two games in overtime, giving up nine goals on 74 shots against Ottawa and Buffalo. He faces the Blue Jackets, who are tied for third-worst in scoring, averaging only 2.61 goals per game.