Kuemper is expected to start on the road against Florida on Tuesday.

Kuemper stopped just five of nine shots before he was pulled in Sunday's 6-3 loss to Tampa Bay, so he'll be looking to bounce back. Florida is tied for 15th-place offensively with 3.13 goals per game, but the Panthers have picked up their scoring pace lately, netting 18 goals in their last five contests. Kuemper's 5-7-1 with a 2.63 GAA and .911 save percentage in 13 contests.