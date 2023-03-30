Kuemper is expected to start on the road against Tampa Bay on Thursday, Roman Stubbs of The Washington Post reports.

Kuemper will be playing on no rest after stopping 28 of 29 shots through overtime in a 2-1 shootout loss to the Islanders on Wednesday. He has a 21-23-6 record, 2.72 GAA and .912 save percentage in 51 contests this season. The Lightning have the 10th-ranked offense with 3.39 goals per game in 2022-23.