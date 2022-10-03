Kuemper is set to be between the pipes at home versus the Wings on Wednesday, Tom Gulitti of NHL.com reports.

Kuemper is poised to start each of the final two preseason tilts before kicking off the regular season with his new club. After a career-best campaign with the Avs last season, in which he set personal bests in wins (37) and games played (57). The veteran netminder figures to see a heavy workload this season as well but may be hard-pressed to rack up quite as many wins.