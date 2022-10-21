Kuemper made 39 saves in a 5-2 loss to Ottawa on Thursday. He allowed three goals.

The game was tighter than the score suggests -- two of the goals went into an empty net. Kuemper allowed two power-play goals to Drake Batherson in the second period and couldn't catch up to Shane Pinto's rocket release in the third. He's been fine in his new uniform, but his 2-2 record, 3.04 GAA and .902 save percentage so far aren't exactly inspired. The sample size is small, so we expect it to climb to closer to Kuemper's career norms (2.49 GAA and .918 save percentage).