Kuemper will guard the home net against Calgary on Friday, Matt Weyrich of NBCS Washington reports.

Kuemper is struggling this season with a 6-9-1 record to go with a 2.77 GAA and a .908 save percentage. He beat the Flyers 3-2 Wednesday, stopping 21 shots. He will face the Flames, who have scored 59 goals in 19 games.