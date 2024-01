Kuemper will patrol the home crease Sunday against the Kings, according to Tarik El-Bashir of Monumental Sports Network.

Kuemper has gone 1-3-0 in his past four outings, surrendering 18 goals on 128 shots during that span. In 20 games this season, he has posted a 9-9-2 record with a 3.25 GAA and an .891 save percentage. LA is tied for ninth in the league this campaign with 3.37 goals per contest.