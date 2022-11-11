Kuemper was the first goaltender off the ice Friday, Tarik El-Bashir of The Athletic reports, indicating that he will guard the home crease against Tampa Bay.

Kuemper is 4-6-1 with a 2.47 GAA and a .916 save percentage this season, his first with the Capitals after sepending the 2021-22 season with Colorado. Kuemper will face the Lightning, who have scored 42 goals in 13 games this season. It will be the first time that Kuemper has played against the Lightning since he beat them in six games for the Stanley Cup last season, giving up 14 goals on 152 shots.