Kuemper will defend the road goal Tuesday against the Rangers, Roman Stubbs of The Washington Post reports.

Kuemper is coming off a 17-save performance in a 5-1 win over the Islanders on Saturday. He has a 20-20-5 record this season with a 2.71 GAA and a .913 save percentage. Kuemper has gone 2-0-0 versus the Rangers in 2022-23, making 55 saves on 58 shots.