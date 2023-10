Kuemper will protect the road goal Wednesday versus the Senators, per TSN 1200 Ottawa.

Unsurprisingly, Kuemper will get the nod with Charlie Lindgren (undisclosed) not on the road trip. Kuemper turned aside 38 of 40 shots to earn a shootout win over the Flames on Monday in his first start of the season. The Senators' offense has been clicking early on, so this will be a test for the 33-year-old goalie.