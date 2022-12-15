Kuemper (upper body) was on the ice facing shots before practice on Thursday, Tarik El-Bashir of The Athletic reports.
Kuemper has been out of action since Dec. 3 and has missed the last five games. The netminder has an 8-9-2 record, to go with a 2.56 GAA and a .916 save percentage. This is a very good first step on his way to a return to action. Consider him day-to-day at this time.
