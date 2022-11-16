Kuemper turned aside 38 of 42 shots during Tuesday's 5-2 loss to the host Panthers.

Kuemper, who has dropped four of his past five decisions, yielded three third-period goals on just seven shots as the Capitals have dropped six of their past eight outings. The 32-year-old netminder went 37-12-4 last season and captured the Stanley Cup with the Avalanche. In his first season with the Capitals, Kuemper fell to 5-8-1, despite a 2.73 GAA and .911 save percentage. Kuemper, who faced 22 first-period shots, has surrendered three or more goals four times since Nov. 5.