Kuemper turned aside 38 of 42 shots during Tuesday's 5-2 loss to the host Panthers.
Kuemper, who has dropped four of his past five decisions, yielded three third-period goals on just seven shots as the Capitals have dropped six of their past eight outings. The 32-year-old netminder went 37-12-4 last season and captured the Stanley Cup with the Avalanche. In his first season with the Capitals, Kuemper fell to 5-8-1, despite a 2.73 GAA and .911 save percentage. Kuemper, who faced 22 first-period shots, has surrendered three or more goals four times since Nov. 5.
More News
-
Capitals' Darcy Kuemper: Expected to start Tuesday•
-
Capitals' Darcy Kuemper: Gets pulled early•
-
Capitals' Darcy Kuemper: Poised to play Sunday•
-
Capitals' Darcy Kuemper: Leads Capitals past Lightning•
-
Capitals' Darcy Kuemper: Facing Lightning•
-
Capitals' Darcy Kuemper: Yields three goals in loss•