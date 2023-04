Kuemper allowed five goals on 34 shots in Thursday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Devils.

Kuemper was staked to a 4-1 lead early in the second period. However, he'd allow three unanswered goals to tie the game before Luke Hughes scored the overtime winner. It's a tough way to wrap up the season for Kuemper, who went 1-4-2 over his final eight starts. The 32-year-old netminder finishes his first year in Washington with a 22-26-7 record and a .908 save percentage.