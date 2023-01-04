Kuemper allowed five goals on 29 shots in Tuesday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Sabres.

It was a tough night for Kuemper, who's now allowed nine goals in his last two outings. The 32-year-old netminder was staked to a 4-3 lead in the third period before surrendering the tying goal to Tyson Jost and the overtime winner to Tage Thompson. Kuemper falls to 10-9-4 with a .916 save percentage.