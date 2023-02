Kuemper stopped 27 shots in Tuesday's 3-2 loss to Carolina.

Both teams did all their scoring before the 12-minute mark of the second period, with Kuemper and Frederik Andersen locking things down from there. Despite his efforts, it was another disappointing result for Kuemper, who has gone 4-6-0 over his last 10 starts with a 2.96 GAA and .902 save percentage.