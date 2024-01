Kuemper allowed four goals on 23 shots in Thursday's 4-1 loss to the Kraken.

Kuemper allowed a pair of goals in the opening frame as the Capitals failed to get much going versus Joey Daccord and the Kraken defense, sticking the 33-year-old netminder with a fourth loss in his last six outings. Overall, Kuemper falls to 10-10-2 with an .891 save percentage and 3.27 GAA this season. The Capitals are back in action Saturday against the Rangers.