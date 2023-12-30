Kuemper allowed five goals on 29 shots in a 5-1 loss to the Islanders on Friday.

Kuemper entered the game early in the first period after Charlie Lindgren (upper body) departed with an injury. The 33-year-old netminder held the Islanders to one goal through the first two frames before giving up three goals within five minutes in the third. Kuemper's struggled in two outings since the holiday break, allowing 10 goals on 60 shots. He's now 8-8-2 with an .892 save percentage and 3.16 GAA on the season.