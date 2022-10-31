Kuemper was the first goalie to exit the ice at Monday's game-day skate, Samantha Pell of The Washington Post reports, indicating he'll guard the road crease versus Carolina.
Kuemper is coming off a 34-save shutout performance versus the Predators on Saturday, his first shutout of the season. The 32-year-old netminder has seen a heavy workload to start the year, playing in seven of the Caps' nine contests in which he posted a 4-3-0 record with a 2.48 GAA.
