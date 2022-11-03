Kuemper was the first goalie off the ice during Thursday's morning skate, indicating he'll be getting the road start against the Red Wings, Samantha Pell of The Washington Post reports.

Kuemper has been a stalwart for the Capitals in recent outings with a 1.33 GAA and .958 save percentage behind a 1-1-1 record in his last three road starts. The Capitals are missing a lot of key offensive players once again, but the 32-year-old has been quite dependable in his new surroundings so play him with confidence.