Kuemper is expected to get the home start versus Carolina on Friday, Tarik El-Bashir of Monumental Sports Network reports.

Kuemper was the first goalie off the ice at morning skate, indicating he will get the start. Kuemper struggled in his last start, giving up seven goals on 37 shots in a loss to the Oilers on Mar. 13. Kuemper is 13-13-3 with a 3.29 GAA and an .890 save percentage and has lost the No. 1 gig in Washington to Charlie Lindgren. The Hurricanes are averaging 3.39 goals, eighth in the NHL.