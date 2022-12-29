Per Tarik El-Bashir of The Athletic, Kuemper was the first goaltender off the ice at practice Thursday, indicating he will be between the home pipes against Ottawa.

Kuemper was stellar Tuesday, stopping all 32 shots in a 4-0 win over the Rangers, his third shutout of the season. The netminder is 10-92 with a 2.40 GAA and a .920 save percentage, giving the Capitals the goaltending they anticipated when they gave him a five-year contract in the offseason. Kuemper will face the Senators, the team he defeated 3-2 a week ago, giving up two goals on 25 shots.