Kuemper is expected to be in the road crease against Dallas on Thursday, Samantha Pell of The Washington Post reports.

Kuemper was first off the ice at practice Thursday, which is usually the indicator as to who is starting. Kuemper is 3-2-0 with a 3.04 GAA and a .899 save percentage this season, his first with the Capitals after winning the Stanley Cup last season with the Avalanche. He will have a tough assignment against the Stars who are 4-2-1 and have scored 23 goals this season.