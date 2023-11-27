Kuemper was the first goalie off the ice at the morning skate, according to Bailey Johnson of The Washington Post, indicating he will start Monday's road contest against the Sharks.

Kuemper is coming off a 24-save effort in Wednesday's 4-3 overtime win over Buffalo. In nine games this campaign, he has posted a 4-3-2 record with a 3.04 GAA and an .892 save percentage. The Sharks sit 32nd in the NHL this season with a mere 1.62 goals per contest.