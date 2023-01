Kuemper was the first goalie off the ice at the morning skate, indicating he will get the home start against the Blue Jackets, Tarik El-Bashir of The Athletic reports.

Kuemper will look to continue his good fortune against the Blue Jackets after turning aside 25 of 27 shots faced in a 6-2 win over the division rival on Jan. 5. With Nicklas Backstrom (hip) and Tom Wilson (knee) bolstering the Capitals' offensive attack, the 32-year-old is a solid start once again.