Kuemper was the first goalie off the ice during Tuesday's morning skate, indicating he will get the home start against the Sabres, Samantha Pell of The Washington Postreports.

Kuemper has posted a 1.97 GAA and .941 save percentage behind a 2-0-1 record in his last three starts since returning from injury. The 32-year-old faces a serious challenge from the high-octane Sabres offense but is worth starting in all formats.