Kuemper allowed four goals on 35 shots in Wednesday's 5-3 loss to the Flyers.

Travis Konecny did half of the damage against Kuemper and also scored into an empty net with the goalie pulled for an extra attacker. The red-hot winger's hat trick handed Kuemper his first regulation loss since Nov. 19. Kuemper had been 7-0-3 since that defeat, and while Charlie Lindgren could demand more starts than the typical backup, Kuemper should remain a strong fantasy option when he's guarding the crease.