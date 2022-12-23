site: fantasynews | arena: nhl | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: capitals-darcy-kuemper-first-start-since-early-december | sport: hockey | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nhl/reg/free/stories
Capitals' Darcy Kuemper: First start since early December
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Kuemper (upper body) made 23 saves in a 3-2 overtime win over the Senators.
It was his first start since suffering an upper-body injury December 3. Both goals were redirections. Get Kuemper in your net.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Our Latest Stories
CBS Sports Staff
• 3 min read
Corey Abbott
• 5 min read
Corey Abbott
• 5 min read
Michael Finewax
• 6 min read
Shawn Hutchinson
• 4 min read
Shawn Hutchinson
• 6 min read