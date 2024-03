Kuemper has been suffering with an illness Thursday and will be a game-time decision versus Pittsburgh, according to Bailey Johnson of The Washington Post.

Kuemper was unavailable for the morning skate. He was expected to get the start Thursday, but it is now up in the air and Charlie Lindgren could be between the pipes in Pittsburgh. Kuemper has won his last two decisions, upping his record to 13-12-3 this season.