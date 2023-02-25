Kuemper made 23 saves in Saturday's 6-3 win over the Rangers.

The netminder snapped a four-start losing streak as the Caps' offense erupted for four unanswered goals in the second period. Kuemper needs the offensive support right now -- he's allowed fewer than three goals only twice in his last 10 appearances, going 3-7-0 with an .889 save percentage over that stretch.