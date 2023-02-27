Kuemper stopped 14 of 19 shots before being replaced by Charlie Lindgren midway through the second period of Sunday's 7-4 loss to Buffalo.

The Caps and Sabres traded goals in the first period, but Buffalo scored four straight to begin the second, blowing open a 2-2 tie. Coach Peter Laviolette couldn't bench his entire blue line corps, so Kuemper got lifted instead. The 32-year-old has lost five of his last six starts, giving up at least three goals in each outing, and on the season he now carries a 2.79 GAA and .909 save percentage.