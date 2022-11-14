Kuemper turned aside five of nine shots during Sunday's 6-3 loss to the host Lightning.

Kuemper did not last long Sunday. The 32-year-old netminder was pulled at the 16:22 mark of the first period. During that time, Kuemper faced nine shots and turned aside five. It was Kuemper's shortest start since he surrendered three goals on eight shots in 14:50 on Jan. 8.