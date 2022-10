Kuemper will be in the road crease Thursday against Ottawa, Samantha Pell of The Washington Post reports.

Kuemper has won his last two starts after giving up four goals on 29 shots in his Washington debut against the Bruins on Opening Night. He is 2-1-0 with a 3.03 GAA and a .889 save percentage. He will face Ottawa who managed to break out Tuesday and score seven times in a win over the Bruins.