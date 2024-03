Kuemper will be between the pipes on the road against the Penguins on Thursday, Tom Gulitti of NHL.com reports.

Kuemper has played in just one of the Caps' last seven contests and has clearly fallen behind Charlie Lindgren for the starting job. At this point, the 33-year-old Kuemper figures to miss the 20-win mark for the first time in three years and is currently sporting the second-worst GAA (3.15) of his 12-year NHL career.