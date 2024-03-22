Kuemper is expected to get the home start versus Carolina on Friday, Tarik El-Bashir of Monumental Sports Network reports.

Kuemper struggled in his last start, giving up seven goals on 37 shots in a loss to the Oilers on Mar. 13. Kuemper is 13-13-3 with a 3.29 GAA and an .890 save percentage and has lost the No. 1 gig in Washington to Charlie Lindgren. The Hurricanes are averaging 3.39 goals, eighth in the NHL.